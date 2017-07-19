EUR/USD: bulls clearly in control
EUR/USD Current price: 1.1531
The EUR/USD pair trades uneventfully ahead of Wall Street's opening and after a downward corrective move found support around 1.1514, with the market still refusing to buy the greenback. The macroeconomic calendar has been quite light during the first half of the day, with no big news in Asia or Europe. Just out, the US released its June housing starts and building permits, much better-than-expected, with the first rising at its fastest pace in four months, up by 8.3% to 1.215 million, while permits surged by 1.1%. The good numbers barely affected majors, a clear indication that the market is looking for excuses to keep on selling the greenback.
Technically, intraday technical readings favor the upside, as the price is developing above a bullish 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart, while technical indicators are currently resuming their advances within positive territory, after correcting the extreme overbought conditions reached on Tuesday. Little could be expected for the rest of the day, although a recovery above 1.1550, should lead to additional advances during the US session up to 1.1615.
Support levels: 1.1525 1.1490 1.1460
Resistance levels 1.1550 1.1585 1.1615
