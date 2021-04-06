-
EUR/USD is building a bullish reversal at the 38.2% Fibonacci support level around 1.17. The bearish correction is therefore probably over.
Price action is expected to either bounce (blue arrows) at the support zone (green box) or make an immediate bullish breakout (green arrows) towards the Fibonacci targets.
This article reviews what price patterns and targets to expect.
Price charts and technical analysis
The EUR/USD bears pushed price action lower from a high at 1.2348 to a recent low around 1.17. But now bullish daily candlesticks have appeared at the 38.2% Fibonacci support level.
The bullish bounce at the 38.2% Fib could confirm the wave 4 (purple) pattern mentioned before.
Waves 4 are usually shoppy and lengthy so wave 4 (purple) is probably not completed as yet. A bearish ABC or ABCDE (pink) pattern will probably emerge.
A bearish ABC (grey), however, does seem to complete the first wave A (pink).
A bullish bounce (green arrows) is therefore likely to test the deep 88.6% Fibonacci level or previous top. A bullish ABC (grey) pattern is expected.
A bearish bounce at the resistance (dotted orange arrows) could confirm the end of the wave B (pink).
The wave 4 remains intact as long as price stays above the 50% Fib. A deeper pullback places it on hold (yellow circle) or invalidates it (red circle).
On the 1 hour chart, price action is already showing signs of reversal for a while.
The divergence pattern (purple) lines between price action and the oscillators on both the 1 and 4 hour charts indicated the need for a bullish retracement.
A strong impulsive move up was seen after price hit the critical 38.2% Fib at the 1.17 support zone (daily chart).
The bullish impulse was either a wave 1 or A and likely to see more upside.
The bullish breakout above the resistance trend line (dotted orange) was a first indication that the downtrend was over...
… But the 5 wave pattern (blue) that emerged indicates more upside as price action is building a larger wave 1 (orange).
The wave 2 retracement (orange) respected the 61.8% Fibonacci level and the bullish uptrend channel (green lines).
Price made a strong bounce up again, which is probably a wave 3 (orange).
Bull flag patterns could appear and breaks above those flags could confirm the uptrend continuation.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
