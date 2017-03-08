EUR/USD: bullish in range ahead of US data

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1866

The EUR/USD pair spent the first half of the day retreating from the fresh yearly high set late Wednesday at 1.1909, with the pair reaching a daily low of 1.1830 early Europe, and following the release of soft local PMI figures. The region's growth pace decelerated at the beginning of the third quarter, as the services PMIs for the region came below their initial estimates and in line with the manufacturing figures released earlier this week. For the EU, the final July Markit Composite PMI resulted at 55.7 from an estimate of 55.8 and June's final 56.3, its lowest in six months. The pair bounced modestly after the Bank of England monetary policy announcement as the EUR/GBP surged past 0.9000 on a plunging Pound.

The US just released its weekly unemployment claims figures were better-than-expected, down to 240K for the week ended July 28th, from a previously revised 245K. Still pending of release are the official and Markit services PMI. Technically, the pair retains its bullish stance short term, recovering after nearing a bullish 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart, whilst in the same chart, the Momentum indicator is bouncing from its mid-line while the RSI hovers near overbought levels. Above 1.1870, the pair has room to retest the mentioned yearly high, ahead of 1.1945.

Support levels: 1.1820 1.1780 1.1750

Resistance levels: 1.1870 1.1910 1.1945

