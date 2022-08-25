In the long term, EURUSD currency is expected to form a bearish corrective trend, which may take the form of a double zigzag consisting of cycle waves w-x-y.
It is likely that at the time of writing, the construction of the actionary wave w has ended. It took the form of a primary triple zigzag. Then the market turned around, and a new upward movement of the currency began in the reactionary intervening wave x. Most likely, this wave takes the form of a primary zigzag, as shown in the chart.
It is assumed that the first primary wave, which can take the impulse pattern, will end near the price level of 1.079. This is the previous maximum, which was marked by the intermediate intervening wave (X).
According to the alternative, the formation of the cycle actionary wave w has not yet been fully completed. Most likely, in the next coming trading weeks, the formation of an intermediate wave (Z) may continue, taking the form of a minor double zigzag W-X-Y.
The last minor wave Y can end in the form of a minute standard zigzag. The minute impulse wave is likely to end near 0.975. At that level, sub-wave (v) will be at 123.6% of sub-wave (iii).
An approximate scheme of possible future movement is shown on the chart.
We will continue to monitor EURUSD in the future.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
