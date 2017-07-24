EUR/USD: bullish, despite the absence of volume

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1655

The EUR/USD pair trades uneventfully midway of its 50 pips daily range, holding anyway near its 2-year high of 1.1683. The common currency is unable to extend its advance, as a cautious mood prevails among investors ahead of the Fed monetary policy announcement next Wednesday. Also, the release of the local preliminary PMIs for July came below market's expectations and further retreating from six-year highs posted earlier this year. Still indicating solid growth in the euro area, with the Composite index at 55.8 from previous 56.3, the lowest in six months. Growth in the services sector remained unchanged, with the index at 55.4, while the manufacturing one was down to 56.8 from previous 57.4. Still pending of release are the US Markit PMIs and local existing home sales for June.

In the meantime, the risk remains towards the upside according to the 4 hours chart, as the Momentum indicator turned back north after a modest downward correction, whilst the RSI holds flat near overbought readings. In the same chart, the 20 SMA maintains its strong upward slope below the current level, in line with further advances on a break above the mentioned yearly high.

Support levels: 1.1615 1.1570 1.1530

Resistance levels 1.1680 1.1715 1.1745

