EUR/USD: bullish, despite the absence of volume
EUR/USD Current price: 1.1655
The EUR/USD pair trades uneventfully midway of its 50 pips daily range, holding anyway near its 2-year high of 1.1683. The common currency is unable to extend its advance, as a cautious mood prevails among investors ahead of the Fed monetary policy announcement next Wednesday. Also, the release of the local preliminary PMIs for July came below market's expectations and further retreating from six-year highs posted earlier this year. Still indicating solid growth in the euro area, with the Composite index at 55.8 from previous 56.3, the lowest in six months. Growth in the services sector remained unchanged, with the index at 55.4, while the manufacturing one was down to 56.8 from previous 57.4. Still pending of release are the US Markit PMIs and local existing home sales for June.
In the meantime, the risk remains towards the upside according to the 4 hours chart, as the Momentum indicator turned back north after a modest downward correction, whilst the RSI holds flat near overbought readings. In the same chart, the 20 SMA maintains its strong upward slope below the current level, in line with further advances on a break above the mentioned yearly high.
Support levels: 1.1615 1.1570 1.1530
Resistance levels 1.1680 1.1715 1.1745
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.