EUR/USD: bullish, but sellers at 1.1820/30
EUR/USD Current price: 1.1796
The common currency regained its charm this Wednesday, despite cautious mood among investors ahead of the upcoming speeches of Draghi and Yellen at the Jackson Hole Symposium, and new political jitters around US President Trump, denting speculative sentiment. In a speech in Wyoming, Trump vowed to shut down the Congress if policymakers don't pay for the border wall with Mexico. Backing the common currency were the flash August Markit PMIs, indicating that the region continues growing at a solid pace, with the indexes near their recent six-year highs. The manufacturing sector rose in Germany and the EU, both beating expectations, although for the whole region, the services sector was modestly lower. The EU Markit composite PMI is estimated at 55.8, above July's 55.7.
The short term picture favors additional advances, although the pair would need to surpass the 1.1820/30 resistance area to confirm so, as selling interest has contained rallies around pretty much for two weeks. In the 4 hours chart, the price has managed to advance beyond anyway directionless moving averages, while technical indicators extended further above their mid-lines, heading into the US session with strong upward slopes.
Support levels: 1.1780 1.1735 1.1685
Resistance levels: 1.1825 1.1860 1.1910
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.