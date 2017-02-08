EUR/USD: bullish after neutral ADP

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1835

The EUR/USD pair spiked to a fresh 2017 high of 1.1868 early London, helped by the later release of EU June PPI figures, as inflation at factory levels rose 2.5% yearly basis, beating market's expectations on 2.4%, while monthly basis declined 0.1% as expected. Non-shocking readings, but enough to back the case for soon-to-come tapering in the region. The pair pulled back from the level, but holds well above the 1.1800 mark after the release of the US ADP employment survey, which showed that the private sector added 178K new jobs in July, below the 185K expected, but still a strong figure, whilst June's number was upwardly revised from 158K to 191K.

With some minor US releases still pending and ahead of Friday's Nonfarm Payroll report, the EUR/USD pair holds on to gains and maintains a positive bias intraday, with scope to extend its advance on an acceleration through the mentioned daily high and towards the 1.1910 price zone. The 4 hours chart shows that the 20 SMA keeps advancing below the current level, while technical indicators hold well above their mid-lines, but with limited upward strength, reflecting the ongoing consolidation rather than suggesting a downward correction.

Support levels: 1.1780 1.1750 1.1715

Resistance levels: 1.1845 1.1870 1.1910

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD