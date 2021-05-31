-
This article examines why we expect the uptrend to turn into a strong bearish price swing.
The Elliott Wave patterns are indicating the end of the wave B (pink) and the start of the wave C (pink). There was also a rising wedge reversal chart pattern.
EUR/USD built 5 bearish waves as expected. But is it enough to create a full bearish reversal? Let’s start.
Price charts and technical analysis
The EUR/USD is testing a heavy resistance zone on the daily chart (top). This previous top is expected to create a bearish price swing for a wave C (pink). Besides the strong resistance, there are also chart and Elliott Wave patterns that indicate a reversal:
There was also a rising wedge reversal chart pattern that already broke below the support trend lines (dotted green).
The bearish 5 waves (orange on 1H chart) is probably a wave 1 (orange).
The current bullish bounce is expected to be a wave 2 (grey).
The wave 1-2 (grey) outlook remains valid as long as the price stays below the previous top. A bullish break invalidates it (red circle).
A bearish bounce below the top (orange arrows) could start wave 3 (grey) lower.
A lengthy sideways correction, however, could indicate a different corrective pattern rather than a bearish reversal.
A break below the -61.8% Fibonacci target usually indicates and confirms a wave 3 (grey) pattern.
The main targets are the Fibonacci levels as indicated in the 4-hour chart. The -161.8% Fib target is located at 1.1916. Price action could decline to test the daily bottom around 1.17-1.1750.
On the 1 hour chart, price action seems to have completed 5 bearish waves (orange) in wave 1 (grey):
The current bullish price action is probably a wave A (orange).
The sideways correction seems to be a wave B (orange).
The wave B is getting support from the previous bottoms (green boxes).
A bullish breakout (green arrows) above the local resistance (orange) could indicate a wave C (orange) in wave 2 (grey).
A bearish breakout (orange arrows) below the support (green) could indicate a deeper wave B (orange).
A bearish bounce could confirm the downtrend. Also, a break below the bottom confirms the downtrend.
A break above the top invalidates it (red circle).
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
