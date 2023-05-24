Share:

Weak macro statistics put additional pressure on the euro, while investors are cautious amid uncertainty about the US government debt and the lack of progress in talks between Democrats and Republicans on raising the debt limit.

Most observers and economists believe that the issue will be resolved in favor of another increase in the debt ceiling (as has happened more than once before).

In particular, International Monetary Fund director Kristalina Georgieva said today that she is "confident that the US will not default," also not expecting "a quick failure of dollar reserves."

In the meantime, investors continue to get rid of US government bonds in the absence of progress on the issue of the US government debt limit, which keeps their yields at 2-month-old levels, and which, in turn, supports the dollar. In the current environment, investors also resort to the dollar as a protective asset, preferring it to the traditional yen and gold.

Today the dollar receives additional support ahead of the publication (at 18:00 GMT) of the minutes from the May Fed meeting.

Meanwhile, market participants who follow the dynamics of the euro and the EUR/USD pair will also be studying the text of the speech today (at 17:45 GMT) by ECB President Christine Lagarde. Her possible "hawkish" statements, speaking in favor of further ECB rate hikes, may support the euro in the short term.

From a technical point of view, EUR/USD is trading in the zone of long-term and short-term bearish markets, and so far nothing is holding back the pair from falling to the zone of key support levels 1.0720, 1.0700, 1.0685, which also separates the medium-term bull market from the bear market. In the current situation, short positions look preferable so far.

Support levels: 1.0720, 1.0700, 1.0680, 1.0600, 1.0520.

Resistance levels: 1.0786 1.0795 1.0833 1.0865 1.0894 1.0960 1.1000 1.1070 1.1090 1.1125 1.1200 1.1300 1.1400 1.1500 1.1600.