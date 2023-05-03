Share:

Today's US trading session promises to be "hotter" than ever: from 12:15 to 14:00 (GMT) a whole block of important macro statistics from the US will be published, which can either confirm the opinion about the upcoming recession or refute it.

Among other data - ADP report on the level of employment in the private sector. It usually has a strong influence on the market and dollar quotes, although, as a rule, there is no direct correlation with Non-Farm Payrolls. An increase of 148 thousand new jobs is expected, which is likely to slightly mitigate the negative impact on the dollar quotes of yesterday's publication of data on the number of open vacancies in the market (JOLTS), which turned out to be weaker than expected (the indicator fell to 9.590 million in March from 9.974 million in February).

And at 13:45 and 14:00 will be published the most important indexes of business activity PMI (composite and in the services sector of the economy) from S&P Global (final release) and from ISM, Institute of Supply Management. According to the forecast, the indicators are expected to grow, despite the fact that they themselves are above the value of 50.

In any case, during this period of time, a short-term increase in market volatility is guaranteed. Then the attention of market participants will shift to the Fed meeting. It will end today with the publication (at 18:00 GMT) of the interest rate decision. It is expected that the leaders of the US Central Bank will raise it by 25 basis points to 5.25%.

On the one hand, this is a positive factor for the national currency, which makes it more expensive. On the other hand, market participants fear that such actions will increase the risks of the US economy going into recession.

At the same time, economists believe that "overbought and very hawkish expectations for the ECB's monetary tightening suggest that the risk balance for the euro is slightly skewed to the downside."

If so, a retest of the support level 1.1000 and its breakdown may lead to a further decrease in EUR/USD, and a breakdown of the support level 1.0875 will increase the risks of breaking the medium-term bullish trend, sending the pair towards the key support levels 1.0685, 1.0655. In turn, their breakdown will finally return the pair to the global downtrend.

Support levels: 1.1000, 1.0970, 1.0919, 1.0900, 1.0875, 1.0800, 1.0685, 1.0655, 1.0600, 1.0520.

Resistance levels: 1.1045, 1.1090, 1.1125, 1.1200, 1.1300, 1.1400, 1.1500, 1.1600.