EUR/USD Breaks above Bearish Channel but Faces Wave-4 Fibs
EUR/USD
4 hour
The EUR/USD broke above the resistance (dotted red) of the bearish trend channel but still has horizontal resistance (red/brown) nearby. A break above the bottom (brown) of wave 1 (blue) and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of wave 4 vs 3 invalidates the wave 4 (blue).
1 hour
The EUR/USD is build bullish price action which could be an ABC zigzag (green) within wave 4 (blue). A bearish turn that stays below the 61.8% Fib level could see a continuation of the downtrend towards 1.05. In that case, the bullish break above the channel could turn out to be a small overthrow. A break above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of wave 4 vs 3 invalidates the wave 4 (blue).
GBP/USD
4 hour
The GBP/USD retraced back and bounced at the support trend line (blue) and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. A break below the support and 100% Fib invalidate the bullish continuation. A break above the resistance trend line (orange) could see price test higher resistance (red/brown).
1 hour
The GBP/USD broke support (dotted green) and made one more bearish push towards support. The bullish bounce seems to be impulsive which is why it has been marked as a wave 1 (purple). A break below the 100% level of wave 2 vs 1 (purple) invalidates the wave count.
USD/JPY
4 hour
The USD/JPY is moving higher within an uptrend channel (red/green lines) after breaking out above the long-term resistance trend lines (dotted orange). The current bearish retracement could receive potential support from the channel (green) and Fibonacci levels of wave 4 (blue). A break below the 61.8% Fibonacci level of wave 4 vs 3 makes it likely that a different wave structure is taking place.
1 hour
The USD/JPY could complete a bearish ABC (brown) zigzag but a bounce at the 38.2% Fibonacci level will most likely not be the end of wave 4 (blue). Wave 4 corrections are typical complex so this ABC (brown) will probably be part of larger WXY correction.
Trading with currencies and CFDs is speculative in nature and could involve the risk of loss. Such trading is not suitable for all investors. Before using the services of Admiral Markets AS please acknowledge the risks associated with trading, terms and conditions of the services and consult and expert if necessary.