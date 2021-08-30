Key Highlights
- EUR/USD started an upside correction above 1.1750 and 1.1800.
- It broke a major bearish trend line with resistance near 1.1725 on the 4-hours chart.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair was able to gain strength above the 1.1750 and 1.1760 resistance levels. There was a break above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.1908 swing high to 1.1663 swing low.
There was also a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near 1.1725. The pair is now trading above 1.1800, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).
An immediate resistance is near the 1.1815 level. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.1908 swing high to 1.1663 swing low.
The next major resistance is near the 1.1850 level. Any more gains could lead the pair towards the 1.1900 resistance region. On the downside, an initial support is near the 1.1785 level and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).
The main support is now forming near 1.1740 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). A close below the 1.1740 level might open the doors for more losses. The next major support is near the 1.1665 level.
Titan FX is registered and regulated in New Zealand under FSP388647. Our global headquarters and operational hub is located in Auckland, New Zealand.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA guards immediate upside around 1.1800
EUR/USD holds onto Friday’s key resistance breakout during early Monday morning in Asia. The currency major pair crossed a confluence of 20-DMA and a descending trend line from early June the previous day to jump to the fortnight high.
GBP/USD: Bulls need to cross 1.3800 to retake controls
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3760–65 during a sluggish Asian session on Monday. The cable pair jumped to the mid-month tops the previous day but couldn’t overcome the 100-SMA hurdle. In addition to the failures to cross 100-SMA, steady RSI line and an off in the UK also challenge the pair buyers of late.
EUR/USD: 50-DMA guards immediate upside around 1.1800
EUR/USD holds onto Friday’s key resistance breakout during early Monday morning in Asia. The currency major pair crossed a confluence of 20-DMA and a descending trend line from early June the previous day to jump to the fortnight high.
Ethereum bulls down but not out as $3400 beckons
Ethereum, the no.2 widely traded digital asset, is feeling the pulling of the gravity once, extending its bearish momentum into the second straight day this Sunday. A rally towards $3400 remains in the offing if $3070 holds.
Powell Sent the Dollar Lower. Will the August jobs data bring it back?
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's long-anticipated speech at Jackson Hole provided fireworks but not quite what the market had expected. Confirmation of tapering was supposed to lift US rates and the dollar.