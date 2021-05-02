The EXY - Euro Index has declined from 121.3 to 120.1. Euro has been under pressure of significant selling for two months.
The following reasons are the negative news that affect the Eurozone:
- Ineffective vaccinated plans that do not work in some countries
- The lockdown in some countries has not removed totally that affects the recovery of the economy.
- Germany Prelim GDP q/q was not catch up with the expectation
Trendline Analysis
On the daily chart, EUR/USD is still in an accumulation between 1.201 and 1.210, in bullish trend (was formed in May 2020). This accumulation is considered as a resistance. If EUR/USD want to go higher, there must be a significant volume to breaking-out this point. (see chart below)
On the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD has broken the bullish trend out (was formed in April 2021) in the last session of this week. The strong selling makes an impact on the Euro and the strong buying on US Dollar made EUR/USD fall down from 1.211 to 1.201, at the same time with Germany GDP news.
Resistance/Support Analysis
The resistances are 1.210 and 1.224
The supports are 1.193, 1.182 and 1.141
Moving Average MA Analysis
On the daily chart, the EMA20 continuously crossed the SMA50, making an accumulated zone. In Spite of falling down, both the EMA20/SMA50 is above the SMA200. The SMA50 went down and crossed the SMA200, showing "retest" for breaking-out. If the SMA50 significantly falls down, there is highly likely EUR/USD will makes a strong bearish trend in Q2, 2021.
On the 4-hour chart, both the EMA20/SMA50 fell down and made a reversal, showing a downtrend. However, they are still above the SMA200, showing EUR/USD is on a bullish trend in the mid-term. Therefore, the bears is acting carefully, especially in the first session of the new week and over the long-term.
On the 1-hour chart, The EMA20 crossed the SMA200 and went down, showing bearish. The EMA20 crossed the SMA200 and went down. However, the SMA50 is above the SMA200 and there is no reversal. Normally, the SMA50 is slower than the EMA20 so it is more accurate than EMA20.
In conclusion, the bulls is dominated in the long-term and mid-term. But the bears is dominated in the short-term.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to 1.2050 after weak German data, robust US figures
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.21 after German GDP missed estimates with -1.7% against -1.5% projected. Italian and French figures beat estimates. Personal Income jumped 21.1%, marginally above expectations while Core PCE is up 1.8% YoY as expected.
GBP/USD free-fall continues, about to challenge 1.3800
GBP/USD accelerated its slump and approaches the 1.3800 figure succumbing to dollar strength. The greenback is edging higher alongside Treasury yields and after the satisfactory US figures.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1,770 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s bounce from two-week lows. A modest USD strength was seen as a key factor that capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone, dovish Fed held bears from placing bets and help limit losses.
Dogecoin on the cusp of a massive 85% explosion
Dogecoin price is on the verge of a breakout from a bull flag established on the daily chart. The digital asset only faces one critical resistance level before a potential breakout to new all-time highs.
Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish
Apple reported Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Apple beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Apple (AAPL) finally catches an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.