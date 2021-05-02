The EXY - Euro Index has declined from 121.3 to 120.1. Euro has been under pressure of significant selling for two months.

The following reasons are the negative news that affect the Eurozone:

- Ineffective vaccinated plans that do not work in some countries

- The lockdown in some countries has not removed totally that affects the recovery of the economy.

- Germany Prelim GDP q/q was not catch up with the expectation

Trendline Analysis

On the daily chart, EUR/USD is still in an accumulation between 1.201 and 1.210, in bullish trend (was formed in May 2020). This accumulation is considered as a resistance. If EUR/USD want to go higher, there must be a significant volume to breaking-out this point. (see chart below)

On the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD has broken the bullish trend out (was formed in April 2021) in the last session of this week. The strong selling makes an impact on the Euro and the strong buying on US Dollar made EUR/USD fall down from 1.211 to 1.201, at the same time with Germany GDP news.

Resistance/Support Analysis

The resistances are 1.210 and 1.224

The supports are 1.193, 1.182 and 1.141

Moving Average MA Analysis

On the daily chart, the EMA20 continuously crossed the SMA50, making an accumulated zone. In Spite of falling down, both the EMA20/SMA50 is above the SMA200. The SMA50 went down and crossed the SMA200, showing "retest" for breaking-out. If the SMA50 significantly falls down, there is highly likely EUR/USD will makes a strong bearish trend in Q2, 2021.

On the 4-hour chart, both the EMA20/SMA50 fell down and made a reversal, showing a downtrend. However, they are still above the SMA200, showing EUR/USD is on a bullish trend in the mid-term. Therefore, the bears is acting carefully, especially in the first session of the new week and over the long-term.

On the 1-hour chart, The EMA20 crossed the SMA200 and went down, showing bearish. The EMA20 crossed the SMA200 and went down. However, the SMA50 is above the SMA200 and there is no reversal. Normally, the SMA50 is slower than the EMA20 so it is more accurate than EMA20.

In conclusion, the bulls is dominated in the long-term and mid-term. But the bears is dominated in the short-term.