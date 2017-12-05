EUR/USD: bouncing on poor US data, 1.0930 key

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0850

The EUR/USD pair spiked pass 1.0900, following the release of another batch of soft US data. Retail sales in April posted a modest gain of 0.4%, against expectations of 0.6%, while ex autos, the figure matched market's expectations of 0.3%. Inflation rose by a bit less than expected, also slightly below previous readings, with the core monthly reading printing 0.1% and 1.9% when compared to a year earlier. The setback in CPI was not enough to move the Fed away from the easing path, neither sufficient to back recent dollar's gains.

Earlier today, Germany released its Q1 GDP figure, showing that the country grew by 0.6% in the period, whilst April's inflation matched market's expectations, up to 2.0% yearly basis and flat when compared to March. EU Industrial Production, however, was a miss down by 0.1% monthly basis against expectations of a 0.3% advance.

The 4 hours chart shows that the pair is currently completing a pullback to the ascendant trend line broken earlier this week, while it also recovered above its 20 and 100 SMA. Indicators in the mentioned time frame turned north, surpassing their mid-lines and favoring additional gains. Nevertheless, the pair needs to surpass a strong Fibonacci resistance at 1.0930 to be able to resume its advance, with scope then to approach to the 1.1000 region. Below 1.0890, the risk will turn towards the downside, but the pair is hardly seen below 1.0820 today.

Support levels: 1.0890 1.0850 1.0820

Resistance levels: 1.0930 1.0965 1.1000

