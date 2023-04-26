Share:

EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that yesterday, the Forex pair peaked at around $1.1065, which is also its resistance level, and then corrected to $1.0970, which is also the support level, whereas now it has upwardly moved at the current rate of $1.1023. If this reaction continues in the same direction, then it should be expected to re-approach the resistance level and if it is unable to pass it, then it might be corrected below the level of $1.10.