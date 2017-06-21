EUR/USD: bounce limited, waiting for US reaction
EUR/USD Current price: 1.1148
The EUR/USD pair recovered some ground amid Pound's strength dragging the greenback lower during London trading hours, but confined to quite a tight range ever since the day started, amid the absence of local macroeconomic clues. The US will release May existing home sales figures after Wall Street's opening, expected in-line with April levels. Housing sector data have disappointed lately, so it could happen that a negative number helps the common currency recovering some ground, but as commented earlier today, a positive surprise can trigger a more interesting move, given the latest price developments. Anyway, stocks are off to a sort start, following the sour tone of their overseas counterparts.
From a technical point of view, and despite this intraday ongoing bounce, the risk remains towards the downside, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price continues trading around its 200 SMA but below the shorter ones, whilst technical indicators hold within negative territory, turning marginally lower and favoring additional declines on a break below 1.1110, the immediate support.
Support levels: 1.1110 1.1075 1.1030
Resistance levels: 1.1165 1.1220 1.1260
