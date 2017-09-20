EUR/USD: big moves coming ahead
EUR/USD Current price: 1.1995
The EUR/USD pair pulls back modestly from a daily high of 1.2021, hovering anyway around the 1.2000 level ahead of the US opening. The pair has had little to offer this Wednesday, trapped within a 40 pips range ahead of the main event of the week, the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. After two days of deliberations, the Central Bank will finally unveil its decision in the US afternoon, while afterwards, Yellen will offer a press conference. The event, will also include fresh forward guidance through the dot-plot. No rate hikes are expected, but clarity on unwinding the balance sheet has been largely priced in, ever since the Fed hinted so in the July meeting.
The pair is ranging within the higher end of its weekly range, overall bullish long and short term, as in the 4 hours chart, the price holds above all of its moving averages, whilst technical indicators hold within positive territory, although losing upward strength amid latest quietness. Anyway, upcoming market's movements will depend solely on the Fed, and wild moves either side of the board can be expected. The pair has an immediate resistance at 1.2030, with a break above it favoring an extension towards the 1.2060 region, en route to 1.2101, January high. Beyond this last, 1.2145 comes next. To the downside, 1.1950 is the immediate support, followed by 1.1910. Beyond this last, 1.1870 is the next probable bearish target for today.
Support levels: 1.1950 1.1910 1.1870
Resistance levels: 1.2030 1.2060 1.2100
