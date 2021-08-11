EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD tests best support at 1.1735/15 for this week. Longs need stops below 1.1695.

USDCAD shorts at first resistance at 1.2570/80 worked perfectly as we target minor support at 1.2520/10. Yesterday we bottomed exactly here for a 55 pip profit.

GBPCAD remains quite erratic & random. No trend to follow.

Daily analysis

EURUSD best support at 1.1735/15 this week. Longs need stops below 1.1695. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 1.1640/30 then 1.1580/70.

Longs at best support at 1.1735/15 target 1.1790/1.1800, perhaps as far as 1.1830/40.

USDCAD meets strong resistance at 1.2570/80. Shorts need stops above 1.2600. A break higher can target 1.2650/60.

Minor support at 1.2520/10 held perfectly yesterday. A break below 1.2490 is a sell signal targeting 1.2450/40 & 1.2420/10.

GBPCAD shorts at first resistance at 1.7400/20 worked perfectly as we hit targets of 1.1.7360/40 & 1.7320/10 for a potential 90 pip profit. Best support at 1.7310/1.7290 this week. Longs need stops below 1.7275. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 1.7250 & 1.7225/15 for profit taking on shorts.

First resistance at 1.7400/20. Shorts need stops above 1.7440. A break higher meets minor resistance at last week’s high of 1.7490/99. A break above 1.7510 targets the July high at 1.7557/67.

