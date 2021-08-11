EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD tests best support at 1.1735/15 for this week. Longs need stops below 1.1695.

USDCAD shorts at first resistance at 1.2570/80 worked perfectly as we target minor support at 1.2520/10. Yesterday we bottomed exactly here for a 55 pip profit.

GBPCAD remains quite erratic & random. No trend to follow. 

Daily analysis

EURUSD best support at 1.1735/15 this week. Longs need stops below 1.1695. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 1.1640/30 then 1.1580/70.

Longs at best support at 1.1735/15 target 1.1790/1.1800, perhaps as far as 1.1830/40.

USDCAD meets strong resistance at 1.2570/80. Shorts need stops above 1.2600. A break higher can target 1.2650/60.

Minor support at 1.2520/10 held perfectly yesterday. A break below 1.2490 is a sell signal targeting 1.2450/40 & 1.2420/10.

GBPCAD shorts at first resistance at 1.7400/20 worked perfectly as we hit targets of 1.1.7360/40 & 1.7320/10 for a potential 90 pip profit. Best support at 1.7310/1.7290 this week. Longs need stops below 1.7275. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 1.7250 & 1.7225/15 for profit taking on shorts.

First resistance at 1.7400/20. Shorts need stops above 1.7440. A break higher meets minor resistance at last week’s high of 1.7490/99. A break above 1.7510 targets the July high at 1.7557/67. 

Chart

GBPCAD

The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.

