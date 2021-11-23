EUR/USD technical analysis
-
Descending trend line.
-
Bearish trend.
-
Support is broken.
-
Continuation is expected.
-
Descending trend line.
-
Order block.
-
Lower high.
-
Entry zone.
-
Target.
EUR/USD is still bearish. We can see that the support has been breached and a new move down is expected. On the H1 time frame which is the intraday frame, the expectation is that it could reach 1.1216. If that level is reached then it will open the door to the final target around 1.1165 zone. However, we could expect some retracements as a part of trend on higher time frames. At this point the intraday target is around 1.1216. Momentum below 1.1275 and 1.1301 needs to hold else the bulls might get the upper hand.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1250 as dollar finds its footing
EUR/USD advanced to a daily high of 1.1275 during the European trading hours but lost its bullish momentum and turned flat on the day near 1.1240. The renewed dollar strength on the back of rising Treasury bond yields ahead of Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI reports seems to be causing EUR/USD to edge lower.
GBP/USD extends slide to mid-1.1300s on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD continues to push lower toward 1.3350 in the early American session on Tuesday as the dollar capitalizes on rising US Treasury bond yields. Investors await the preliminary November Manufacturing and Services PMI reports from the US.
Gold suffers heavy losses, trades below $1,800 amid surging US T-bond yields
Gold broke below $1,800 and touched its lowest level in more than two weeks on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to a fresh monthly high of 1.667% in the American session as markets continue to price in a sooner-than-expected Fed rate hike.
Why Decentraland will dominate Metaverse and MANA price will hit $7 soon
MANA shows signs that a short-term 50% upswing to $5.5 is likely. Due to the inherent nature of MANA, its share of the Metaverse is likely to increase. A breakdown of the $3.6 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.