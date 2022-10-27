EURUSD beat strong resistance at 9920/40 for a buy signal. The break above the October high at 9999 confirms the buy signal targeting 1.0050 & 1.0100/20. As I write we held just 7 pips from here.
AUDUSD finally made a move through strong resistance at 6380/6400 to target 6455/65, perhaps as far as resistance at the October high at 6540/50 today.
NZDUSD finally made a break above 5800 for a buy signal targeting 5845/55 (a high for the day exactly here in fact), perhaps as far as 5890/5910 today.
Daily analysis
EURUSD break above the October high at 9999 confirmed the first buy signal targeting 1.0050 & just 7 pips from my next target of 1.0100/20. Eventually we could even reach 1.0180/1.0200.
Downside should be limited with first support at 1.0000/9980. Longs need stops below 9960. Strong support at 9930/10, although I would be very surprised if we saw this level again for a while.
AUDUSD beat 6415 to target 6455/65, perhaps as far as resistance at the October high at 6540/50 today for profit taking on longs. Watch for a high for the day.
Downside should be limited after the breakout with minor support at 6445/30 & better support at 6400/6390.
NZDUSD longs on the break above 5800 are working as we hit 5845/55 (with a high for the day exactly here yesterday), perhaps as far as 5890/5910 today. Eventually we can reach 5980.
First support at 5790/70 of course. Longs need stops below 5750.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers to 0.6500 ahead of US GDP
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6500, catching a fresh bid on the RBA's tweet. Weak Australian Export Prices data and a broad US dollar rebound cap the aussie's upside. investors stay cautious, awaiting the US advance Q3 GDP for fresh stimulus.
EUR/USD stays in a rangebound structure below 1.0100 ahead of ECB policy/US GDP
The EUR/USD pair has extended its lackluster performance in the Tokyo session as investors are awaiting the announcement of the interest rate decision by the ECB. In addition to the ECB policy, the US GDP data also carries the utmost importance.
Gold rebounds from $1,660 but still inside the woods, US GDP buzz
Gold price is broadly auctioning in a bounded territory as the market participants are awaiting fresh impetus for a one-sided move. The precious metal witnessed mild selling pressure at around $1,670.00 but has rebounded from $1,660.00.
Ripple bulls sets the stage for an 18% upswing
XRP price is ranging around a critical level and is yet to flip it into a foothold. A successful conversion of this barrier into a support structure is key in triggering the next leg for the remittance token. XRP price reveals its bullish intentions after creating a double bottom at roughly $0.417.
US Q3 GDP Preview: Dollar bears to retain control on weak GDP print Premium
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its first estimate of the third-quarter GDP on Thursday. Markets forecast the US economy to expand at an annualized rate of 2.4% following the 0.6% contraction recorded in the second quarter.