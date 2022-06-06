The EUR/USD reached the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0790. But the price action was unable to break above that resistance zone:
- The EUR/USD bearish bounce indicates that the bullish price swing has completed a 5 wave (orange) pattern within wave A (blue).
- Price action has made a lower high at the resistance line (orange). This could confirm a bearish ABC (orange) pattern in wave B (blue).
- A breakout below the support trend line (green) would confirm the bearish breakout (orange arrows) towards the Fibonacci support levels.
- A bullish bounce at the Fib levels (green arrows) indicates a larger ABC bullish zigzag pattern (blue).
- The ABC (blue) is probably part of a larger wave W (pink) of a larger WXY in wave 4 (gray).
- A break below the 61.8% Fibonacci makes the zigzag pattern slightly less likely. A break below the 88.6% makes it very unlikely and a break below the bottom invalidates it.
BTC/USD Critical Breakout Up or Down
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has reached a key decision zone for a bearish or bullish breakout:
- The BTC/USD needs a breakout (green arrows) above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, resistance trend lines (orange), and resistance zone (red box) for a bullsh revival.
- A bearish breakout (orange arrows) below the support lines (green) could indicate a continuation of the downtrend.
- A bullish scenario is shown by the pink waves indicating a 5 wave pattern (pink) has completed within wave A1 (blue)
- A bearish scenario is indicated by the gray waves indicating that one more lower low could be expected within wave A2 (blue).
- Eventually a larger ABC (blue) correction is expected to unfold. The bullish trend would be within a wave b (blue), either now or after a lower low.
US30 Preparing for Large Bearish Correction
The US30 is started to unfold in a bearish pattern, just as we expected months ago:
- The monthly candles are showing a series of lower lows and lower highs of the monthly candles.
- The bearish correction stopped at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
- This analysis offers 2 main scenarios: 5 waves have been completed (gray) or 5 waves are still going to be completed (blue).
- In our view, the probability of a bearish pressure is much larger and a bearish correction via an ABC pattern (gray) is much more likely.
- The bearish correction could retrace as deep as the support zone (blue box) and 61.8% Fibonacci level throughout 2022 and 2023.
- The resistance zones (red) are key for a bearish bounce or bullish breakout.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
