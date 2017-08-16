EUR/USD: bearish risk increased post-Draghi

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1718

The common currency got a nasty surprise early Europe, on headlines indicating that ECB's Draghi won't discuss monetary policy changes in his upcoming visit to the US Jackson Hole forum, resulting in the pair plunging to 1.1691 from the 1.1750 region. Data coming from Europe hardly affected the pair, despite indicating persistent growth in the region, as the preliminary Q2 GDP came in at 0.6%, while the YoY reading surprised to the upside with a 2.2%. Ahead of FOMC's meeting Minutes, the EUR/USD pair recover remains shallow, even though poor US housing data just released. Housing starts in July fell by 4.8%, while Building Permits were 4.1% lower, far worse than expected.

From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the risk remains towards the downside, with the price well below its 20 and 100 SMAs, and technical indicators hovering near oversold territory, with no signs of changing course. The key 1.1690 support will likely hold for now, although a hawkish surprise from the Fed can push the price below it, something quite unlikely but not impossible, moreover considering the lower highs seen recently coupled with the disappointment generated by Draghi earlier today.

Support levels: 1.1690 1.1650 1.1610

Resistance levels: 1.1735 1.1780 1.1820

