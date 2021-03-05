-
EUR/USD is clearly breaking the long-term support trend line and daily 21 ema zone. How important is this bearish breakout?
-
A downtrend was confirmed with the bearish breakout below the 21 ema zone, 23.6% support Fib, and support lines (dotted green).
-
On the 1 hour chart, the price action has reached the -27.2% Fibonacci target. This could create a wave 4 (blue) pullback now or next week.
Price charts and technical analysis
The EUR/USD bearish breakout was already anticipated in our ABC zigzag forecast. The only difference was that the wave 2 (orange) on the 1 hour chart ended sooner than expected.
-
A downtrend was confirmed with the bearish breakout below the 21 ema zone, 23.6% support Fib, and support lines (dotted green).
-
This confirms a new lower low and a bearish price swing. This is probably a wave C (grey) of a larger wave 4 (pink).
-
The main target of the wave C (grey) is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.1730.
-
A bullish bounce (green arrows) at the 38.2% or 50% Fib confirms the wave 4 (pink).
-
A deeper bearish push places it on hold (yellow circle) or invalidates it (red circle).
On the 1 hour chart, the price action has reached the -27.2% Fibonacci target. This could create a wave 4 (blue) pullback now or next week.
-
The current bearish impulse is typical for a wave 3 (blue).
-
The pullback should remain shallow. A bearish break confirms the downtrend (orange arrows).
-
The intermediate target for wave 3 (green) is 1.1836.The next target zone is at 1.1750.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides to new 2021 low on dollar strength, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has slipped below 1.1950, the lowest level since December 2020. Fed Chair Powell's reluctance to lower US bond yields is boosting the dollar. The Nonfarm Payrolls report is set to show an increase of 182,000 jobs.
GBP/USD extends decline after Powell's speech
GBP/USD has been extending its decline toward 1.3850 after Fed Chair Powell seemed to allow US Treasury yields to rise. The resulting USD strength is pushing cable lower. Nonfarm Payrolls figures are next.
XAU/USD turns south once again, eyes $1670 ahead of NFP
XAU/USD consolidates the downside within a pennant on the 1H chart. RSI has turned south while trending well below the midline. US NFP holds the key as gold struggles below $1700.
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
US Dollar Index clinches 2021 highs and approaches 92.00 ahead of NFP
DXY extends the upside beyond 91.70, new YTD highs.Yields keep the march north unabated and target 1.60%. US Nonfarm Payroll will take centre stage later in the session.