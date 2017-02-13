EUR/USD: bearish, but break below 1.0600 needed

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0629

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD

The week started in slow motion, exacerbated by the absence of fundamental news. In the upcoming days, however, major economies will release plenty of first-tier data, which will put the FX market back in motion. The greenback gained early Asia, helped by discouraging Japanese GDP figures, but recovered the ground lost, with the EUR/USD currently trading a few pips below its Friday's close, retreating from a daily high of 1.0657. Political woes across the region keep weighing on the common currency, with investors seeking for more reliable assets on dollar's weakness. The calendar will remain empty until the next Asian session, with the only piece of data released so far being German's wholesale price index for January, up monthly basis by 0.8%, better than the 0.3% expected but below previous 1.2%. Year-on-year, prices rose by 4.0% against previous 2.8%.

From a technical point of view, the risk is towards the downside, given that in the 1 hour chart, the early recovery stalled below a modestly bearish 100 SMA, while the price is now aiming to break below its 20 SMA as technical indicators hover within neutral territory, with no clear directional strength. In the 4 hours chart, the bearish potential is stronger, with the price retreating from a bearish 20 SMA, and technical indicators turning south within negative territory. At this point, the pair needs to clearly break below the 1.0600 level to be able to extend its slide, with 1.0565 as the next bearish target.

Support levels: 1.0600 1.0565 1.0520

Resistance levels: 1.0660 1.0705 1.0750

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2518

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD

The GBP/USD pair found selling interest on approaches to the 1.2540 level, having retreated twice already on attempts to advance beyond the Fibonacci resistance at 1.2535, the 23.6% retracement of the January/February rally between 1.1986 and 1.2705. Still, the pair is comfortably trading above the 1.2500 threshold, with the Pound backed by Brexit-resilient UK data. The short term picture favors the upside, as in the 1 hour chart, the price is above a modestly bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are advancing within positive territory. In the 4 hours chart the technical stance is neutral, as the price is a few pips above a flat 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators head nowhere around their mid-lines. The downside seems well limited by the 1.2470/80 region, and even further, by the next Fibonacci level at 1.2430. Only below this last the pair can turn short term bearish, with scope to extend its decline down to 1.2330, something quite unlikely. Above 1.2540 on the other hand, the pair could attempt again to reach the 1.2600 level, with further gains beyond it exposing the 1.2700 price zone.

Support levels: 1.2430 1.2395 1.2360

Resistance levels: 1.2495 1.2535 1.2570

USD/JPY Current price: 113.72

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY

Upside still looking limited. Despite trading some 30 pips above Friday's close and rising European equities, the USD/JPY pair is biased lower intraday, having quickly retreated on an early attempt to regain the 114.00 level. During the past Asian session, Japan released its Q4 GDP figures, showing that the economy expanded by 0.2% in the three months to December, and by 1% annually. The figures were slightly below market's expectations of 0.3% and 1.1% respectively. The 1 hour chart shows that the price is well above its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest crossing above the largest, usually a sign of bullish continuation, but the Momentum indicator turned sharply lower, now within bearish territory, whilst the RSI indicator hovers around 56, showing little directional strength. In the 4 hours chart, the price is trading between its 100 and 200 SMAs, with this last converging with a Fibonacci retracement around 114.50, the level to surpass to deny the downside. Technical indicators in this last time frame have turned flat within positive territory, after correcting overbought readings, indicating limited selling interest, probably due to the mentioned rally in local stocks.

Support levels: 113.35 112.90 112.50

Resistance levels: 114.15 114.50 114.90