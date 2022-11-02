The EUR/USD pair rebounded in the short term but the bias remains bearish. It was trading at 0.9898 below 0.9905 today’s high. Today, the fundamentals should move the markets. The FOMC and the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change could bring sharp movements. The Federal Funds Rate could be increased by 75 bps, from 3.25% to 4.00%, while the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change could be reported at 178K.

Technically, as long as it stays under the downtrend line, the bias is bearish in the short term. Now, it has developed a minor flag inside of the down-channel pattern. A new lower low could activate more declines. The 0.9863 stands as a critical downside obstacle. Still, the currency pair could register sharp movements around the FOMC Press Conference, that's why you have to be careful, anythign could happen. The rate could register only false breakouts and then to move in the opposite direction.

