Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is currently traded at the rate of $1.0953, after reaching the resistance level at $1.0970. Today, if it fails to pass the resistance level, then we could expect it to drop towards the support level which is located at around $1.0850, otherwise it should test the level of $1.10.
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot near 1.0950 in the European morning on Monday. Resurgent US Dollar demand amid soft Chinese inflation data is weighing on the pair. Mixed ECB commentary limits the upside in the Euro ahead of the Eurozone Sentix data.
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2800, having retreated from the YTD top near 1.2850 set on Friday. The rebound in the US Treasury bond yields and a mixed market mood help revive the US Dollar demand, exerting downward pressure on the pair. UK Hunt's speech is next in focus.
Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a range on Monday. Elevated US bond yields help revive the US Dollar and act as a headwind for the metal. The uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s future rate hike path could limit the downside.
XRP holders, in a fit of impatience, are deliberating a more hands-on approach to get things rolling in the case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
The slight steepening in the yield curve is worth watching. In layman’s terms, it means that a slowdown in growth now could lead to stronger growth in the future, which is no bad thing.