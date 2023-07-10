Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is currently traded at the rate of $1.0953, after reaching the resistance level at $1.0970. Today, if it fails to pass the resistance level, then we could expect it to drop towards the support level which is located at around $1.0850, otherwise it should test the level of $1.10.

