The single European currency is in a Defensive mode trying to defend the 1,09 level which seems to be in doubt again.

Friday without giving the big surprise favored The US dollar which in the wake of the announcement on the course of producer inflation in the United States and also the University of Michigan research on Consumer confidence came back to the fore absorbing Thursday's losses and now looks capable breaking the 1,09 level.

It is the third time in the last 10 days which the euro has come close to lost the 1,09 level and the probability of this happening is slightly increased.

Of course in an indifferent agenda like today there is no specific catalyst for this to happen and the only reason would be the existence of '' stop loss '' orders below the 1,09 level with market's '' big '' players likely to make an effort to execute.

In general market's picture remains the same and the behavior of the last few days has in generally justified my thinking as expressed in previous articles.

Confusion indeed remained in the market, the exchange rate struggled to find any direction and the range narrowed near the 1.10 levels with some deviations to either side.

Although my overall strategy was in favor of the European currency and indeed this gave very good reactions and limited profits, Unfortunately, I failed to find the optimal entry point as I was waiting for levels below 1,09 to position myself in favor of the Euro.

On the other hand I recall that I emphasized with particular clarity that the European economy currently is difficult to support a new bullish cycle for the euro and any upward movements and reactions will be difficult to have much duration.

So a strategy to buy the euro at some dips with the aim of some satisfactory reactions remains my main scenario.

I'll stick with the thought to buy the euro well below the 1.09 as the third attempt to test the level might turn out better this time.