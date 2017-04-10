EUR/USD: August low at 1.1660 still on the cards
EUR/USD Current price: 1.1767
The EUR/USD pair s up for the day, but only marginally, as dollar's decline seems mostly corrective at this point. The pair advanced up to 1.1787 so far today, helped by EU final Markit PMIs, as for the whole region, the Composite index was confirmed at 56.7, but the Services index was revised up to 53.6. Halting the rally ahead of Wall Street's opening was the US ADP survey for September, which came in slightly better-than-expected. According to the report, the private sector added 135K new jobs, against 125K expected.
Ahead of the more relevant ISM and Markit PMIs, and separated speeches from Draghi and Yellen, the pair presents a neutral stance short term, as the price is barely above an anyway horizontal 20 SMA, while technical indicators have pared their advances, now flat around their mid-lines in the 4 hours chart. Disappointing numbers coming out the US could see the pair advancing up to the 1.1820/30 region, a former tough support, with limited chances of breaking above it ahead of the NFP report on Friday. To the downside, the key is still 1.1720, as renewed selling pressure below it should open doors for a steeper decline towards 1.1660.
Support levels: 1.1720 1.1695 1.1660
Resistance levels: 1.1825 1.1850 1.1890
