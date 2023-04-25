EUR/USD: Attempt for the Euro to secure higher levels will be questioning again?

The single European currency is taking some mild corrections after it earlier tried to approach previous highs at 1,1075 from April 14.
During Monday after many days the pair managed to break free from the limited trading range of 1.09 - 1.10 and the European currency with a mild upward momentum - which as i have repeatedly emphasized remains in the game - managed to move quite a bit higher from the level of 1.10.
Without a critical catalyst directly justifying this movement, the upward movement of the Single European Currency was based on the general climate that recently favors the European currency slightly due to the more hawkish policy of the European Central Bank.
While at the same time a relatively good climate in the International stock markets as well as the small drop in the yields of the US government debt securities did not favor the US currency.
Today's agenda is relatively indifferent from European macroeconomic data but relatively interesting from the point of view of the American economy as we have the announcement of the Consumer Confidence Index as well as the New homes Sales.
Ιn view of the very important news in the next few days culminating in the announcement on the course of the US economy on Thursday I estimate that the further rise of the European currency would again be questioned and I would hardly see the exchange rate easily securing levels above 1.11 and stay there before the important announcements.
Just yesterday I reiterated once again that mild upward momentum for the European currency remains in play as well as corrections , something the overall market picture seems to confirm.
Ηaving again approached some new peaks it makes sense that my thinking would be mainly on what level to try to buy the US currency, especially if the highs will appear enought time before critical economic news.
