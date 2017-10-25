EUR/USD: at weekly highs, but barely changed

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1796

EUR/USD gains some upward traction despite positive US data.

Investors gearing up for ECB's decision.

The EUR/USD pair is up to its highest for the week, flirting with the 1.1800 level ahead of the US opening, despite upbeat US data just released. The Durable Goods Orders report showed that orders for business equipment increased more than forecast in September, up by 2.2% against the 1.0% advance expected. The core reading excluding transportation equipment resulted at 0.7% beating expectations of 0.5% but matching August reading. Earlier In the day, the German IFO survey surprised to the upside, with business confidence up to 116.7 in October, a record high. The dollar eases with no certain catalyst behind the move, although major pairs remain within familiar ranges.

The pair is marginally higher daily basis, gaining some short-term upward traction according to the 4 hours chart, as the price is advancing above the 20 and 100 SMAs, while technical indicators gyrated higher, entering positive territory for the first time this week, although the pair has a stronger resistance at the 1.1820/30 region, and should overcome this area to actually become bullish, and advance up to the 1.1860 region where it tipped late last week.

Support levels: 1.1720 1.1690 1.1660

Resistance levels: 1.1825 1.1860 1.1900

