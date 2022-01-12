The dollar lost ground Wednesday, pushing the EURUSD pair firmly above the 1.14 level.

Today’s US inflation data were of significant importance. First, the CPI met expectations, printing 7% year-on-year, the highest since June 1982. That was the 19th straight monthly rise in CPI inflation.

At the same time, the core CPI also surged and reachest the highest level since February 1991 (printing hotter than expected at +5.5% yearly). Next, shelter inflation rose to 4.13% YoY, up from 3.84%, the highest since February 2007 (the bubble that took down the global economy).

Finally, services inflation jumped to 3.7% - its highest since January 2007 - Goods inflation soared 10.7% YoY - its highest since May 1975. Inflation data practically confirmed that the Fed would hike rates in March. However, volatility was low after the release, with stocks spiking, dollar and yields falling slightly.

Yesterday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell confirmed the hawkish shift at the central bank with the following statement to the US Senate. “If we see inflation persisting at higher levels, longer than expected, if we have to raise interest rates more over time, then we will.”

The next target for bulls will likely be at 1.1520. If the euro jumps above that level, the medium-term trend could change to bullish.

Alternatively, the support could be located in the 1.1380 zone. The short-term outlook appears positive as long as the pair trades above it.