The dollar lost ground Wednesday, pushing the EURUSD pair firmly above the 1.14 level.
Today’s US inflation data were of significant importance. First, the CPI met expectations, printing 7% year-on-year, the highest since June 1982. That was the 19th straight monthly rise in CPI inflation.
At the same time, the core CPI also surged and reachest the highest level since February 1991 (printing hotter than expected at +5.5% yearly). Next, shelter inflation rose to 4.13% YoY, up from 3.84%, the highest since February 2007 (the bubble that took down the global economy).
Finally, services inflation jumped to 3.7% - its highest since January 2007 - Goods inflation soared 10.7% YoY - its highest since May 1975. Inflation data practically confirmed that the Fed would hike rates in March. However, volatility was low after the release, with stocks spiking, dollar and yields falling slightly.
Yesterday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell confirmed the hawkish shift at the central bank with the following statement to the US Senate. “If we see inflation persisting at higher levels, longer than expected, if we have to raise interest rates more over time, then we will.”
The next target for bulls will likely be at 1.1520. If the euro jumps above that level, the medium-term trend could change to bullish.
Alternatively, the support could be located in the 1.1380 zone. The short-term outlook appears positive as long as the pair trades above it.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1450 amid persistent dollar’s weakness
EUR/USD trades at its highest in two-month, as investors chose to sell the dollar following record inflation readings in the US. The technical breakout of the December high fueled EUR/USD gains.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.3700 as dollar selloff continues
GBP/USD continues to push higher in the American trading hours on Wednesday and closes in on 1.3700. The greenback is suffering heavy losses against its major rivals after the data showed that the annual CPI rose to 7% in December as anticipated.
Gold bulls maintain the pressure despite a better market mood
The American dollar is weaker across the FX board, maintaining the bright metal afloat and near its weekly high, just above the 1,820 level. XAU/USD peaked at $1,825.43 a troy ounce following the release of US inflation figures.
Ethereum price gears up for explosive rally as buying activity accelerates
Ethereum price has kicked off its recovery after a recent drop. There is a significant spike in buying activity as traders accumulate Ethereum.
UK PM Johnson is in dire straits, opening door to political turmoil, Sunak would be pound-positive Premium
Bring your own booze, to a work event? Prime Minister Boris Johnson finds it harder to explain his behavior and he may be on his way out. That means short-term pain for sterling, but the potential for gains afterward.