EUR/USD: at fresh weekly lows, poised to extend short term slide

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1931

The common currency keeps easing as risk sentiment continues improving, with the EUR/USD pair hovering near a fresh weekly low of 1.1925 achieved ahead of Wall Street's opening. There were no macroeconomic releases in the EU, although some ECB members hit the wires these last two days, trying to dawn talk EUR's strength by warning that the currency's strength may weigh on inflation, and therefore accommodative monetary policy should remain in place. Pretty much, the same that Draghi said last week, and nothing that surprises investors, although rising a first alarm over the QE winding down matter.

Trading at pre-ECB levels, the pair is short term bearish, as in the 4 hours chart, the price keeps extending below its 20 SMA, now turning south above the current level and around 1.2010, whilst technical indicator continue heading lower, now approaching oversold conditions. Below 1.1910, the pair has a strong static support around 1.1870, while beyond this last, there's scope for an extension down to 1.1822, last week low. The pair would need to at least surpass today's high of 1.1977 to gain some upward traction, but bulls won't come back in force unless the pair extends beyond 1.2030.

Support levels: 1.1910 1.1870 1.1820

Resistance levels: 1.1980 1.2030 1.2065

