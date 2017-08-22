EUR/USD: at daily lows, but directionless
EUR/USD Current price: 1.1758
The EUR/USD pair trades near its daily low of 1.1744, having trimmed all of its Monday's gains and down for the week for a handful of pips. The American currency find support in a better market mood, with European equities firmly higher, led by a recovery in the mining sector. In the data front, the German ZEW survey showed that business sentiment fell sharply in August, even by more than expected with the country's index down to 10 from previous 17.5, while for the whole EU stood at 29.3 from previous 35.6. A positive note came from the assessment of the current situation in Germany, up to 86.7 from previous 86.4. Following the early decline, the pair pared losses and entered a tight consolidative phase, unable at the time being to attract investors.
The 4 hours chart shows that technical indicators erased all of their overbought conditions before turning flat within negative territory, whilst the price stands a few pips below horizontal moving averages, indicating the lack of certain directional strength. As mentioned on a previous update, the weekly low at 1.1730 is the immediate support, followed by the 1.1680/90 region, while to the upside, the pair can recover up to 1.1820/30 on an extension beyond 1.1780.
Support levels: 1.1733 1.1685 1.1650
Resistance levels: 1.1780 1.1820 1.1860
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.