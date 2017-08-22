EUR/USD: at daily lows, but directionless

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1758

The EUR/USD pair trades near its daily low of 1.1744, having trimmed all of its Monday's gains and down for the week for a handful of pips. The American currency find support in a better market mood, with European equities firmly higher, led by a recovery in the mining sector. In the data front, the German ZEW survey showed that business sentiment fell sharply in August, even by more than expected with the country's index down to 10 from previous 17.5, while for the whole EU stood at 29.3 from previous 35.6. A positive note came from the assessment of the current situation in Germany, up to 86.7 from previous 86.4. Following the early decline, the pair pared losses and entered a tight consolidative phase, unable at the time being to attract investors.

The 4 hours chart shows that technical indicators erased all of their overbought conditions before turning flat within negative territory, whilst the price stands a few pips below horizontal moving averages, indicating the lack of certain directional strength. As mentioned on a previous update, the weekly low at 1.1730 is the immediate support, followed by the 1.1680/90 region, while to the upside, the pair can recover up to 1.1820/30 on an extension beyond 1.1780.

Support levels: 1.1733 1.1685 1.1650

Resistance levels: 1.1780 1.1820 1.1860

