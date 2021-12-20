Key Highlights

EUR/USD failed to surpass the 1.1350 resistance zone.

It traded below a key bullish trend line at 1.1265 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair traded below the 1.1320 and 1.1300 support levels. There was a close below 1.1300, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line at 1.1265 on the same chart. Immediate support is near the 1.1200 level.

A close below 1.1200 could open the doors for a sharp decline. The next major support is near the 1.1180 level, below which the pair might drop to 1.1120.

On the upside, the first key resistance is near the 1.1320 level. The next key resistance is near the 1.1350 level. A successful daily close above 1.1350 could open the doors for a steady increase. The next stop for the bulls might be 1.1420.