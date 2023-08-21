Key highlights
- EUR/USD declined below the 1.0920 and 1.0900 levels.
- A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.0885 on the 4-hour chart.
EUR/USD technical analysis
Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair settled below the 1.0950 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).
There was also a drop below the 1.0900 level and the pair tested 1.0845. The pair is now consolidating losses and facing many hurdles. On the upside, an initial resistance is near the 1.0885 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.0885 on the same chart.
The first major resistance is near 1.0930. A close above the 1.0930 resistance could start a decent increase. In the stated case, the pair could rise toward the 1.0955 level. Any more gains could start a fresh increase toward the 1.1020 level.
If not, the pair might continue lower below the 1.0845 level. The first key support is seen near the 1.0800 level. If there is a move below 1.0800, the pair could dive toward 1.0720.
