Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fades spike to 0.9750 area as dollar gathers strength
EUR/USD jumped toward 0.9750 on reports suggesting that Germany could back joint EU debt to tackle the energy crisis. With safe-haven flows dominating the financial markets, however, the dollar continued to gather strength and dragged the pair back to the 0.9700 area.
GBP/USD stays under bearish near mid-1.1000s
GBP/USD has failed to stage a steady rebound after BoE announced new support measures on Monday and retreated toward 1.1050. The cautious market mood helps the greenback outperform its rivals on Monday with the US Dollar Index clinging to gains above 113.00.
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD free-fall aims to $1,600 Premium
Spot gold accelerated its decline on Monday and trades near a fresh one-week low of $1,665.62 a troy ounce. Risk aversion dominated financial markets at the beginning of the week as investors continued digesting an upbeat US employment report and the increasing risk of a global recession.
ApeCoin Price: APE price ready for a massive 25% rally or smoke show?
ApeCoin (APE), the native currency of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) metaverse, has recouped its recent losses. Analysts have predicted a 25% rally in the NFT token as large wallet investors resume buying.
Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Earnings season begins and CPI data the highlight
Another week of huge volatility for financial markets was met with a certain resignation on Friday. Early indications for the week were positive with a massive two-day rally to set things off as the Fed pivot talk once again took centre stage.