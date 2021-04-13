The EUR/USD pair rallied 0.30% on Tuesday, bolstered by US inflation numbers as the greenback fell broadly.
Traders paid attention to today's CPI data, which came out above market estimates. The headline CPI jumped 0.6% month-on-month (versus +0.5% expected) and 2.6% year-on-year (+2.5% expected).
That was the biggest monthly jump since June 2009 and the biggest YoY jump since August 2018, as CPI followed PPI higher.
Federal Reserve governors have said many times that they are prepared to ignore periods of inflation climbing above its 2% threshold without changing their accommodative policy stance. They see these episodes as temporary in nature.
Earlier in the week, the Fed's James Bullard said that the central bank should start tapering its bond-buying program when 75% of the US population will have immunity to the virus, either from the vaccine or from a previous infection. Assuming the pace of vaccination stays the same, that threshold should be reached by the end of summer.
The nearest resistance could be found at around 1.1950, where February lows are. If the euro rises above that level, a further rally toward the psychological 1.20 threshold could occur.
Alternatively, the support is seen at around 1.19, and as long as the pair remains above it, the short-term outlook seems bullish.
