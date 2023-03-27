Key Highlights
- EUR/USD started a downside correction from the 1.0930 level.
- It traded below a key bullish trend line with support at 1.0810 on the 4-hours chart.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair traded as high as 1.0929 before it faced sellers. There was a drop below the 1.0850 and 1.0820 support levels. The pair even traded below a key bullish trend line with support at 1.0810.
However, the pair is still above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours). On the downside, an immediate support is near the 1.0750.
The next major support is near the 1.0720 level, below which there is a risk of a move towards the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). Any more losses might open the doors for a fresh decline towards the 1.0520 level.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the 1.0820 level. The first major resistance is near the 1.0850 level. The next major resistance is near the 1.0865.
A clear move above the 1.0865 resistance might send the pair towards the 1.0920 zone. Any more gains might send the pair towards 1.0980 or even 1.1000.
