-
EUR/USD has made another bullish bounce at the 21 ema zone after breaking the resistance trend line. Price action, however, is reaching a critical resistance.
-
The EUR/USD is expected to build a larger ABC (orange) pattern in wave 4’ (pink). But bearish reversal needs to occur at or below the previous top.
-
On the 1 hour chart, we are showing two variations with the bullish scenario in green and the bearish outlook in orange.
The EUR/USD has made another bullish bounce at the 21 ema zone after breaking the resistance trend line (dotted orange). Price action, however, is reaching a critical resistance zone.
This wave analysis will therefore show both bullish and bearish scenarios depending on how price responds to support and resistance levels.
Price charts and technical analysis
The EUR/USD is expected to build a larger ABC (orange) pattern in wave 4’ (pink). But bearish reversal needs to occur at or below the previous top. Otherwise, the first bearish ABC (grey) could already have completed wave 4 (pink):
-
A break above the top indicates another bullish swing (green arrow).
-
The main target of the bullish breakout is the previous top (red box).
-
A bearish bounce (orange arrows) at the previous top could indicate wave C (orange) in wave 4’ (pink).
-
A lack of a bearish bounce indicates more uptrend and a simple ABC (grey) in wave 4 (pink).
-
A bearish breakout below the 21 ema zone could indicate more downside (orange arrow).
On the 1 hour chart, we are showing two variations with the bullish scenario in green and the bearish outlook in orange:
-
The bullish scenario is possible with a wave 4 bouncing at the deep 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Although the deep bounce is unusual, the bullish wave 4-5 is not invalidated.
-
A bull flag chart pattern (grey arrows) at the resistance (red box) could help confirm the breakout higher (green arrows).
-
A strong bearish bounce (orange arrow) at the resistance (red box) could indicate more downside and that the bearish scenario is valid.
-
A bearish breakout (orange arrows) below the support trend line (green) could confirm that price action completed wave 5 (orange).
-
A bearish scenario indicates a wave 1-2 (orange).
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.21 ahead of critical US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is edging higher, trading above 1.21 as the market mood improves. US Retail Sales and also Consumer Sentiment figures are set to show an ongoing recovery in the US. The Mid-East conflict and virus headlines are also eyed.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.4050 despite virus variant fears
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening.
XAU/USD looks to recapture $1840 ahead of US Retail data
Gold could be on the verge of a lower low, but the hourly time frame is key. The hourly support structure is guarding a break to test bullish commitments at 1,800. The 10-day EMA and confluence of the 50% mean reversion are also offering support.
SHIB Price looks to rally 30% as markets recover
SHIBA price suffered a fatal fall after, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin removed liquidity for the token on Uniswap. However, Shiba Inu seems to be holding up fine as it bounced off a demand barrier, eyeing a comeback.
US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation
Retail Sales in US are expected to continue to increase in April. USD outperforms its rivals following CPI inflation data. 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains on track to post strong weekly gains.