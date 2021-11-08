Key Highlights

• EUR/USD is struggling to stay above the 1.1520 support.

• It is facing a major hurdle near the 1.1620 zone on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

A low was formed near 1.1513 and the pair is now attempting a recovery wave. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the 1.1600 level.

The next major resistance is near the 1.1610 level and the 100 SMA. The 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.1692 swing high to 1.1513 low is also near 1.1610.

EUR/USD needs to gain strength above 1.1610 and 1.1620 to start a fresh increase. The next major resistance could be 1.1650. Any more gains could lead the pair towards the 1.1720 level.

On the downside, an initial support is near 1.1520 level. The next major support is near 1.1500, below which there is a risk of a larger decline towards 1.1440.