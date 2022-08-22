Losses continue for the common european currency at the start of the week having already approached the level of 1/1 .

As we noted in our article on Friday it was only a matter of time when the level of 1/1 will test again . As we mentioned, the two main causes, the interest rate differences between Fed and Ecb and the fear of the development path of the European economy, remain in the market and act as a weight for the European currency .

Now the way is opening for sellers of the pair and the appetite for lower levels is increased . It is awaited with interest how the pair will react to the previous lows of 0.9950 , the clean breakout of which paves the way to the 0.9800 level .

Although the dynamics remains clearly downward, let's not forget that the trap of intense corrections and also some against dollar news which will act as a trigger for the decompression of the exchange rate prevents us from taking a long dollar positions at this level .

We would expect a sharp break down of the 0,9950 level and about 100 points lower we could test some buy position in favor of the euro .

But in view of the loss of major macroeconomic news today we would be surprised if we saw a dramatic drop below 0.9950 without corrections for today's trading day.