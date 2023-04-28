After a volatile day of trading on Thursday, where the announcement on the growth path of the US economy further confused the markets, the European currency remains on the defensive, trying to limit the mild correction trends seen.
On Friday morning it retreats marginally below the levels of 1,10 something that had happened and yesterday in the wake of the announcement of the US GDP.
The mildly upward momentum of the European currency of the last few days seems to remain under question as even though two days earlier the common European currency reached new local highs the continuation brought a correction again completely confirming the reasoning and strategy which has been followed lately.
The latest announcements from macroeconomic data on the European economy supports the aggressive policy of the Ecb for imminent increases in the key interest rates . Also corresponding statements from Ecb officials remains on table.
As there is a high certainty that at the next meeting the European central bank will announce some increase in key interest rates an important question remains about the height of these increases as although 25 basis points are fully priced in, there are small bets on the table for a rise of 50 basis points basis.
These questions are expected to limit some strong upward momentum in the European currency and for this reason every time it marks some new peaks the correction remains in play with a high probability.
Today has an extremely rich agenda with stormy news that can set the stage for another interesting trading day with extreme volatility.
The course of development of the European economy, the inflation indicators in the Eurozone and the proposed inflation index of the Fed announce later in the afternoon remain at the top of the agenda and are capable of providing fresh estimates for the future movements of the two Central Banks.
In this flurry of announcements the wait-and-see attitude after the correction of the parity is the most recommended thought , without deviating from my basic strategy of buying the European currency on sharp dips and correspondingly selling on the new peaks.
