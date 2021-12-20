-
EUR/USD is testing the support zone. A bearish breakout below 1.1220 should send the currency pair back into a full downtrend.
-
The GBP/USD bearish rejection at the 21 ema on the daily chart looks strong. A bearish continuation is expected.
The EUR/USD bearish breakout is expected to have a target at the 1.10 round level and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
The GBP/USD bearish target is aiming at the round level of 1.30 and the next Fib at 1.2825.
Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 20 - 24 Dec 2021:
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1250 as Omicron fears weigh on yields, USD
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250, attempting a tepid recovery amid risk aversion. The market mood sours amid Omicron woes, disappointment over US stimulus and Fed-rate-hike concerns. The US Treasury yields refresh two-week low, capping the US dollar's upside.
GBP/USD eases below 1.3200 amid Brexit, Omicron risks
GBP/USD is dropping below 1.3200, undermined by the downbeat market mood. The UK Omicron covid spread weigh down on cable despite the BOE rate hike. UK’s Brexit Minister Frost resigned while PM Johnson considers restrictions but Chancellor Sunak resists.
Gold cheers flight to safety, key levels to watch
Gold price underpinned by the risk-off mood as US’ Manchin rejects BBB. Treasury yields keep falling, caps the US dollar’s upside despite risk-aversion.
Crypto market in shambles as BTC consolidates
BTC price is moving sideways, trapped between crucial weekly moving averages. This consolidation has had a positive knock-on effect on ETH price which is setting up a bullish pattern.
Wall Street Week Ahead: All aboard, last chance for the Santa rally
Equity markets remain in a state of flux as we approach the final full week of the year. The traditional Christmas lunch season is curtailed, so next week may see some activity.