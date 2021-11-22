-
The EUR/USD needs a breakout below the 1.1250 support or a retest of the resistance at 1.1375 for bearish trade setups.
-
The GBP/USD is looking for a bearish breakout and aims at targets near 1.3325, 1.3250, and 1.3150.
-
EUR/USD is testing the 1.1250 support zone after showing strong bearish momentum. The GBP/USD is at the bottom of the downtrend channel.
Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 22 - 26 Nov 2021:
The analysis has been done with the indicators and template from the SWAT method simple wave analysis and trading. For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up to our newsletter
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1300 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.1300, slightly above the 16-month low of 1.1250 touched on Friday. Hawkish Fed expectations continued underpinning the greenback amid fresh European COVID-19 jitters.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.3450 amid USD strength, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is recovering ground towards 1.3450 heading into the European open, as the risk sentiment improves. However, the further upside appears elusive amid stronger US dollar and persistent Brexit worries. BOE’s Bailey downplays inflation concerns, eyes on risk trends, Brexit.
Gold remains exposed to downside risks, $1,834 eyed
Gold is struggling to find its feet on Monday, having hit the lowest levels in two weeks at $1,839 on Friday. The US dollar holds onto the recent gains as the Treasury yields rebound amid expectations of hastened Fed’s tapering.
Steep correction looms crypto market
BTC price saw a momentary upswing after its initial downswing on November 18. This quick run-up failed to gather steam, leading to rejection and a retracement. This short-term bearish outlook translated to ETH and XRP.
Tesla gets ready to break out to $1300
Tesla finishes the week in positive territory with more gains. TSLA stock forecast now looks for more record highs. Tesla stock predictions upped by numerous commentators as resistance at $1120 is broken.