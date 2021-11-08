-
EUR/USD made a bearish price swing but was unable to break and close below 1.15 support. A bullish retracement now seems likely.
The GBP/USD bearish impulse made a Doji candlestick pattern at the previous bottom and is also expected to retrace upward.
The EUR/USD could be aiming at a target around 1.1750-1.18, which is the next key decision zone.
The GBP/USD will probably aim for the resistance trend line at 1.3750.
Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 8 - 12 Nov 2021:
The analysis has been done with the indicators and template from the SWAT method simple wave analysis and trading. For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up to our newsletter
