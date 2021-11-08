EUR/USD made a bearish price swing but was unable to break and close below 1.15 support. A bullish retracement now seems likely.

The GBP/USD bearish impulse made a Doji candlestick pattern at the previous bottom and is also expected to retrace upward.

The EUR/USD could be aiming at a target around 1.1750-1.18, which is the next key decision zone.

The GBP/USD will probably aim for the resistance trend line at 1.3750.

