EUR/USD breaking below the bear flag pattern with a small target at the 1.15 support zone.

The GBP/USD is showing a potential bearish reversal due to the strong candlestick patterns at the -0.618% Fibonacci targets.

The EUR/USD is in a strong downtrend channel but price action is now testing a key support zone at the 50% Fibonacci level.

The GBP/USD is expected to build a contracting triangle pattern or sideways range.

Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 11 - 15 Oct 2021:

The analysis has been done with the indicators and template from the SWAT method simple wave analysis and trading. For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up to our newsletter