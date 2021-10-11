-
EUR/USD breaking below the bear flag pattern with a small target at the 1.15 support zone.
The GBP/USD is showing a potential bearish reversal due to the strong candlestick patterns at the -0.618% Fibonacci targets.
The EUR/USD is in a strong downtrend channel but price action is now testing a key support zone at the 50% Fibonacci level.
The GBP/USD is expected to build a contracting triangle pattern or sideways range.
Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 11 - 15 Oct 2021:
