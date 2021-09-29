-
EUR/USD invalidated the bullish outlook by breaking below the bottom. A bearish impulse is now expected to aim at the targets around 1.16 and 1.15.
The GBP/USD also made a bearish breakout and has reached the first target at 1.35.
The EUR/USD is moving lower as part of a bearish wave 3 or wave C. The main target is the 50% Fibonacci level on the weekly chart around 1.15-1.1550.
The GBP/USD is expected to make a bullish pullback first before moving down lower once again. A descending wedge pattern has been broken with a strong bearish daily candle and one more move lower could take place at 1.375-1.36.
Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 29 Sep - 1 Oct 2021:
