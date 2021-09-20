EUR/USD is testing the previous bottom and key decision zone. The GBP/USD seems to be creating a triangle chart pattern if price action makes a bullish bounce

The EUR/USD needs to break above the double top at 1.19 or the 88.6% Fib at 1.17 before a clear bullish or bearish swing can be expected.

The GBP/USD is probably in a triangle pattern unless there is an immediate break, pullback, and continuation below the support line.

Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 20 - 21 September 2021:

The analysis has been done with the indicators and template from the SWAT method simple wave analysis and trading. For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up to our newsletter