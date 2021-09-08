EUR/USD made the bearish breakout and price swing as expected. Now it is aiming for the support zone at 1.1750 where a reversal could take place.

The GBP/USD could develop a bearish breakout, pullback and continuation pattern.

The EUR/USD will make a key decision at the 1.1750 support zone for a long-term bearish breakout or a bullish reversal.

The GBP/USD is expected to make a new low unless price action clearly pushes above the 1.3825 resistance zone.

Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 8 - 10 September 2021:

The analysis has been done with the indicators and template from the SWAT method simple wave analysis and trading.