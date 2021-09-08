-
EUR/USD made the bearish breakout and price swing as expected. Now it is aiming for the support zone at 1.1750 where a reversal could take place.
-
The GBP/USD could develop a bearish breakout, pullback and continuation pattern.
The EUR/USD will make a key decision at the 1.1750 support zone for a long-term bearish breakout or a bullish reversal.
The GBP/USD is expected to make a new low unless price action clearly pushes above the 1.3825 resistance zone.
Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 8 - 10 September 2021:
