EUR/USD is expected to make a bearish bounce at 1.19 with a target at 1.1750.
The GBP/USD is also ready for a bearish price swing back to 1.3750.
The EUR/USD needs to break above 1.19 or below 1.17 for a long-term breakout.
The GBP/USD is looking for a break below 1.3725 or above 1.39 for a long-term direction.
