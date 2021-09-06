EUR/USD is expected to make a bearish bounce at 1.19 with a target at 1.1750.

The GBP/USD is also ready for a bearish price swing back to 1.3750.

The EUR/USD needs to break above 1.19 or below 1.17 for a long-term breakout.

The GBP/USD is looking for a break below 1.3725 or above 1.39 for a long-term direction.

Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 6 - 7 September 2021:

